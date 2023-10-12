Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Emergency services earns highest honor of accreditation

 
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 7:58pm

County Emergency Services during the Tropical Cyclone Hilary activation. Village News/Courtesy photo

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services earned re-accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program. The honor was announced at the end of September. After a comprehensive and rigorous review of 66 standards of excellence in emergency management programs and capabilities, the Emergency Management Accreditation Program granted San Diego County the five-year re-accreditation.

San Diego County is one of only three emergency management programs in California to receive this accreditation and is the only program...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

