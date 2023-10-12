Emergency services earns highest honor of accreditation

Chuck Westerheide

County of San Diego Communications Office

San Diego County's Office of Emergency Services earned re-accreditation by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program. The honor was announced at the end of September. After a comprehensive and rigorous review of 66 standards of excellence in emergency management programs and capabilities, the Emergency Management Accreditation Program granted San Diego County the five-year re-accreditation.

San Diego County is one of only three emergency management programs in California to receive this accreditation and is the only program...