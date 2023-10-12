Groundbreaking celebration for new public health lab

A rendering of the new public health lab which will be built in Kearny Mesa. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

San Diego County Communications Office

Shovels sent dirt flying and with that, construction work could begin on a new state-of-the-art public health lab.

San Diego County officials broke ground for the facility at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The new $93.3 million lab will be nearly three times the size of the old, cramped and outdated building on Rosecrans. The facility closed due to its aging infrastructure.

The new two-story facility will measure 52,000 square feet and create space for nearly 90 employees and contractors, and still allow r...