Groundbreaking celebration for new public health lab
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8pm
Tracy DeFore
San Diego County Communications Office
Shovels sent dirt flying and with that, construction work could begin on a new state-of-the-art public health lab.
San Diego County officials broke ground for the facility at the County Operations Center in Kearny Mesa Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The new $93.3 million lab will be nearly three times the size of the old, cramped and outdated building on Rosecrans. The facility closed due to its aging infrastructure.
The new two-story facility will measure 52,000 square feet and create space for nearly 90 employees and contractors, and still allow r...
