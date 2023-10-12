Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Tijuana River Valley gets odor monitors after resident concerns

 
Last updated 10/12/2023 at 7:59pm



SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District is installing AQMesh sensors near the Tijuana River Valley and in the surrounding community after hearing concerns from nearby residents regarding odor impacts from sewage spills into the Tijuana River.

The wireless sensors measure air quality by quantifying the levels of various compounds that are being emitted into the ambient air. The sensors will measure hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, total volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide. All these compounds contribute to poor air quality. However, the...



