A new season has begun for Fallbrook Senior Softball

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The league is currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made. They can come practice and get into game shape by attending any of the pre-game warm-ups at 3:30.

The final season of the year started Oct. 4 and will run to the first week in...