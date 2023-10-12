Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Third Annual North County Cup raises funds for boys and girls

 
Last updated 10/13/2023 at 8:10am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Donny Lucy prepares to putt his ball during the Boys & Girls Club fundraising tournament.

FALLBROOK – Eighty-eight players enjoyed a day of golf at Journey at Pechanga, followed by a savory banquet, while helping to raise over $45,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, Friday, Sept. 29.

With a score of 52, Robert Caya, Brent Hughes, Greg Marusich and Nolan Torrez took home the North County Cup. Ken McFerran won the longest drive contest; Brandon Meyers won the putting contest, and Justin Lundy was closest to the pin, knocking it 5 feet, 3 inches away from the hole.

"We had such a wonderful time; it was a beautiful day," said Allison Barclay, CEO of the Boys &...



