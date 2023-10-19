Surplus crops and volunteers needed in Fallbrook area

FALLBROOK – Senior Gleaners of San Diego County, a volunteer organization with a mission to address community hunger, is available to the Fallbrook area with local volunteers.

Joe Strasser of Fallbrook joined its board of directors earlier this year. Strasser serves as the local crew leader. He is working closely with local food distributors, such as the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

The group needs more volunteers and donations of surplus fruit for them to pick. The group specializes in citrus and avocados but will consider other crops as well. They have a 100-pound minimum limit but can help p...