Residents are invited to learn about the plans for new infrastructure in unincorporated San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – The Department of Public Works (DPW) continually strives to improve and maintain public infrastructure for its unincorporated communities. Capital projects include improvements to roads, bridges, sewer systems, stormwater and flood control systems, airports, and other infrastructure that serves the public good and helps ensure safe, thriving, and sustainable communities.

Having safe, accessible, thoughtfully planned, and well-maintained infrastructure is essential to the quality for life for residents, businesses, and visitors in the unincorporated area.

Each year DPW reviews...