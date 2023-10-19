Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Residents are invited to learn about the plans for new infrastructure in unincorporated San Diego County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2023 at 5:40pm



SAN DIEGO – The Department of Public Works (DPW) continually strives to improve and maintain public infrastructure for its unincorporated communities. Capital projects include improvements to roads, bridges, sewer systems, stormwater and flood control systems, airports, and other infrastructure that serves the public good and helps ensure safe, thriving, and sustainable communities.

Having safe, accessible, thoughtfully planned, and well-maintained infrastructure is essential to the quality for life for residents, businesses, and visitors in the unincorporated area.

Each year DPW reviews...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023