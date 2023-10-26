California's grid future

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present RL Miller in a Zoom meeting on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. California is going to need to double its electricity supply to meet upcoming demands. Where's all that juice going to come from?

RL Miller will speak on the paths California faces as the grid faces increasing stress. She is the political director of Climate Hawks Vote which she co-founded in 2014. She was also the elected chair of the California Democratic Party environmental caucus from 2013 through 2021. She's been labeled an eco-purist by her critics. Climate Hawks Vote pressures politicians to take meaningful action on climate change.

One vision for California is to turn our power grid into a system like mass transit, using rooftop solar, batteries and other renewables to create an infrastructure of clean energy.

FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation. This month our meeting on Zoom will be on Monday due to Halloween. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.