FUESD schools celebrate Red Ribbon Week promoting a drug-free lifestyle

William H. Frazier students sign a pledge banner committing to being drug free, as part of Red Ribbon Week. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is thrilled to take part in Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide initiative designed to champion drug-free and health-conscious lifestyles among students and their families.

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 31, the FUESD community will unite to promote awareness and make a pledge for making wholesome choices.

FUESD schools are gearing up for an action-packed Red Ribbon Week, offering various activities throughout the week. These activities aim to teach students about making healthy choices and how to confidently say no to drugs and other ha...