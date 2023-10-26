Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Scarecrow winners for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days chosen

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 4:58pm



FALLBROOK – Scarecrow entries have been juried and the winners have been selected. The ScareCREW and Fallbrook Chamber are happy to announce the winners - see photos for first place scarecrows..

The second place winners are:

- Al Brandli

- Ashley Stein Araiza, DDS

- The Tiller Family

- Laurie NixonBrianna and Jason Fulce

To view the winning scarecrows, ScareCREW’s favorites, plus new scarecrows and many more wonderful displays, pick up a directory at the Chamber or online at http://fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. Scarecrows will be displayed through Oct 31.

The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt winner runs through Oct 31. Entries can be picked up at the Fallbrook Chamber. The winner will be announced Nov. 6 and will receive a Discover Fallbrook basket full of goodies.

The ScareCREW appreciates the support of the businesses, residents, nonprofit groups and organizations; all the volunteers for Saturday's Scarecrow Kids’ Corner; and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Creating Fallbrook as a destination for tourism is the reason why the ScareCREW picked this season and Scarecrow Days. It creates fall fun for visitors, businesses and the community to enjoy.

Submitted by BJ Maus and the ScareCREW.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023