Scarecrow winners for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days chosen

FALLBROOK – Scarecrow entries have been juried and the winners have been selected. The ScareCREW and Fallbrook Chamber are happy to announce the winners - see photos for first place scarecrows..

The second place winners are:

- Al Brandli

- Ashley Stein Araiza, DDS

- The Tiller Family

- Laurie NixonBrianna and Jason Fulce

To view the winning scarecrows, ScareCREW’s favorites, plus new scarecrows and many more wonderful displays, pick up a directory at the Chamber or online at http://fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. Scarecrows will be displayed through Oct 31.

The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt winner runs through Oct 31. Entries can be picked up at the Fallbrook Chamber. The winner will be announced Nov. 6 and will receive a Discover Fallbrook basket full of goodies.

The ScareCREW appreciates the support of the businesses, residents, nonprofit groups and organizations; all the volunteers for Saturday's Scarecrow Kids’ Corner; and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Creating Fallbrook as a destination for tourism is the reason why the ScareCREW picked this season and Scarecrow Days. It creates fall fun for visitors, businesses and the community to enjoy.

Submitted by BJ Maus and the ScareCREW.