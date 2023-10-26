Vallecitos school board adds substitute paraeducator position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District has added a new position for a substitute paraeducator/instructional aide.

A 3-0 Vallecitos School District board vote Tuesday, Oct. 10, with Terese Kristensen absent and one vacant seat, approved the new position. The paraeducator and instructional aide will provide assistance to students in direct and/or indirect instruction under the general direction of a regular education teacher, special education teacher, or related service provider.

“It was much needed,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent and chief business officer...