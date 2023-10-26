What you should do if you see a coyote in your neighborhood

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes play an important role in the ecosystem and help keep the rodent populations under control. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shauni Lyles

County of San Diego Communications Office

Are you seeing more urban coyotes in your neighborhood? If so, don't panic! The County's Department of Animal Services (DAS) has some tips to keep them away and help you, your family and pets stay safe.

Coyotes will often roam out of their immediate area because of things residents do to attract them – like leaving your pet's food and water outside or unsecured trash cans in the backyard. Try to remove all food sources, including fallen fruit from trees.

There are also some things you can do to prevent coyotes from getting into your b...