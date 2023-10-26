Your first year as a homeowner: A maintenance survival guide

FALLBROOK – New home, new adventures! Homeownership is an exciting journey, part of it is giving proper TLC to keep it in great condition, ensuring safety, comfort, and financial well-being. Below is a list of home maintenance tasks new homeowners must do in the next 365 days:

First couple of weeks:

• Change locks: Rekey or change locks on exterior doors for security.

• Deep clean: Give your new home a thorough cleaning before moving in furniture and belongings.

• Check safety devices: Test smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms; replace batteries if needed.

•...