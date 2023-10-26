Addressing the Fentanyl crisis
An update on efforts to protect region from fentanyl
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 1:30pm
From the San Diego Sheriff's Dept.
Sheriff Kelly Martinez and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department remain steadfast in their commitment to protect our communities from the dangers of fentanyl.
Sheriff Martinez joined local, state and federal leaders for a roundtable discussion on the fentanyl crisis, Oct 18. We are thankful for the partnership we share in addressing issues that affect the safety and well-being of the communities we serve.
The Sheriff's Department is taking a multi-pronged approach through enforcement, harm reduction and education to combat this deadly crisis.
This ye...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)