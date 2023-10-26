Addressing the Fentanyl crisis

An update on efforts to protect region from fentanyl

So far in 2023, our Sheriff's Narcotics Division has taken more than four million fentanyl pills off San Diego County streets. Village News/Courtesy photo

From the San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department remain steadfast in their commitment to protect our communities from the dangers of fentanyl.

Sheriff Martinez joined local, state and federal leaders for a roundtable discussion on the fentanyl crisis, Oct 18. We are thankful for the partnership we share in addressing issues that affect the safety and well-being of the communities we serve.

The Sheriff's Department is taking a multi-pronged approach through enforcement, harm reduction and education to combat this deadly crisis.

This ye...