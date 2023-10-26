Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Health officials investigating outbreak linked to raw milk

 
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 1:19pm

County of San Diego health officials have linked nine cases of Salmonella illness to unpasteurized or "raw" milk or milk products from a producer in Fresno. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

County of San Diego health officials have linked nine cases of Salmonella illness to unpasteurized or "raw" milk or milk products from a producer in Fresno. The cases began in late September and the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) urges anyone who may have recently purchased Raw Farm LLC raw milk or milk products to not consume it and discard the product.

The illnesses have been caused by Salmonella bacteria, which is commonly found in human and animal intestines. The nine San Diego County residents...



