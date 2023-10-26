Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Lifesaving Mercy Air Crew reunites with former pediatric patient

Air medical team leaves lasting impression and positive impact

 
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 1:23pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The EMS teams from Mercy Air 5, left, and Camp Pendleton Fire Department, right, who helped save the life of 10 year old Declan Henson, reunite with him and his family, center, Oct. 18.

OCEANSIDE – The EMS teams – Mercy Air 5 and Camp Pendleton Fire Department (CPFD) – who helped save the life of a 10-year-old boy, reunited with the young patient and his family at the Mercy Air base in Oceanside, Oct. 18, to celebrate his miraculous recovery.

"If you don't believe in a higher power, you'll definitely question it after hearing Declan's story. He is a walking miracle," said Chris Henson, his father. Declan, who experienced a bike accident earlier this summer, punctured a main artery that supplies blood to the liver.

Declan was riding his bike to a friend's house, just...



