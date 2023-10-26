Tea party gives humble storyteller moments to ponder life's wonders

Clad in purple, Kira Carrillo Corser, right, displays a series of angel paintings she did as she struggled to survive ovarian cancer and a later bout with bladder cancer. She hosted an Alice-in-Wonderland themed tea party at her Fallbrook home for cancer survivors and their guests. Village News/Tim O'Leary photo

Tim O'Leary

Special to the Village News

Can you imagine me at a tea party? Until recently, it would have indeed been an odd sight to see.

And so I found myself being just one of two men amid nearly 20 women participating in the Impossible Dream Tea Party, a colorful event held at the amazing Fallbrook home of an award-winning artist, photographer, video producer and university teacher.

The fete featured an Alice in Wonderland theme. It was a journey of joy, beauty and the tenacity of the human spirit. It was a celebration of life organized by a nonprofit that is a welcome newcomer to our...