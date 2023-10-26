The right way to prune and how

Save Our Forest volunteers trim a tree in the median across on Main Avenue SOF is holding a pruning seminar Nov.4. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest will host a seminar on Nov. 4, 9 a.m., at the Palomares House, 1815 S. Stage Coach Lane. The pruning seminar is for community residents to learn how to select and then achieve the best from their trees, as well as tree workers to hone their skills.

Whether one is a Do-It-Yourself person or hires the work done by others, understanding the rudiments of achieving a healthy tree that provides all the benefits possible is vital. Think of it in the same way as protecting the investment in a home.

A healthy, properly pruned tree provides unlimited benefits in what...