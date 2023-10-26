Vallecitos amends HVAC analysis and monitoring contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District has a contract with KFI Engineers for analysis and monitoring of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning facilities on district property. The Tuesday, Oct. 10, Vallecitos School District board meeting included approval to amend the contract.

The board vote was 3-0 with Terese Kristensen absent and one vacant seat. The financial terms are not changed, but the Vallecitos School District can now directly contact a contractor for repairs rather than having the contractor being contacted by KFI.

“We just removed a layer,�...