Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Vallecitos amends HVAC analysis and monitoring contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 12:37pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Vallecitos School District has a contract with KFI Engineers for analysis and monitoring of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning facilities on district property. The Tuesday, Oct. 10, Vallecitos School District board meeting included approval to amend the contract.

The board vote was 3-0 with Terese Kristensen absent and one vacant seat. The financial terms are not changed, but the Vallecitos School District can now directly contact a contractor for repairs rather than having the contractor being contacted by KFI.

“We just removed a layer,�...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023