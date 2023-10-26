Rodarte sworn in as trustee for FUHSD

Tauna Rodarte took the Oath of Affirmation for Newly Elected Trustees at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Rodarte was elected to the Area 1 seat on the board in a special election held Sept 19. She won with 644 over Lief Hansen who got 607 votes.

After her installation on the board, Rodarte said, "It's an honor to have been elected as a Trustee for the Fallbrook High School board. I thank the voters in Area 1 and all my campaign volunteers for their enormous support. I do not take this responsibility lightly and look forward to working with all of the exist...