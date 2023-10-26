An Alarming Revelation: DNA Plasmid Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccines

Julie Reeder

Publisher

In a startling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific community, Health Canada recently confirmed the presence of DNA contamination in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines. This confirmation is not just an ordinary blip on the radar; it's an admission of epic proportions that raises significant concerns about vaccine safety and transparency.

Another reason that doctors, researchers and scientists should not be censored for “misinformation.”

The DNA contamination in question includes the Simian Virus 40 (SV40) promoter and enhancer, which Pfizer failed to disclose to the public health authority. This omission is not a trivial matter, as some experts have raised concerns about the potential cancer risks associated with the integration of this DNA into the human genome.

Pfizer's failure to specifically identify the SV40 sequence in its vaccine is deeply troubling. Health Canada has made it clear that sponsors are expected to identify any biologically functional DNA sequences within a plasmid during the submission process. Pfizer's lack of transparency in this regard is a breach of trust with regulatory agencies and the public.

The discovery of bacterial plasmid DNA in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, at levels potentially 18-70 times higher than the limits set by regulatory authorities, is alarming. It calls into question the safety and efficacy of these vaccines, and it demands thorough investigation and transparency.

Health Canada's assertion that the risk/benefit profile of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine still supports its use is met with skepticism by many experts. Janci Lindsay, Ph.D., rightly points out that the burden of research should not fall on independent researchers. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and CDC, should have conducted these essential safety evaluations.

The silence of mainstream media and medical communities on this issue is concerning. Steve Kirsch, founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, rightfully questions why these entities are not addressing this crucial matter.

Viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle's assertion that Pfizer's failure to disclose the presence of a biologically functional DNA sequence is an admission of epic proportions cannot be understated. This omission raises questions about Pfizer's integrity and the adequacy of the regulatory process.

The potential consequences of DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines are significant. SV40, a known oncogenic DNA virus, is used in gene therapy due to its unique ability to deliver genes to targeted cells. The presence of this virus in vaccines could potentially lead to unwanted immunological reactions, DNA damage, and the integration of foreign DNA into the human genome—outcomes with potentially devastating and irreversible consequences.

The revelations surrounding DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines underscore the need for transparency, accountability, and rigorous safety assessments in the development and distribution of vaccines. It is imperative that regulatory agencies thoroughly investigate these findings and take appropriate action to protect public health instead of trying to censor doctors, scientists and researchers.

Moreover, the liability shield enjoyed by vaccine manufacturers under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act may be called into question in light of this revelation. Concrete evidence of fraud could lead to legal consequences for those involved.

In conclusion, the confirmation of DNA plasmid contamination in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines is a matter of grave concern that demands immediate attention and action from regulatory agencies and the scientific community. The safety and well-being of the public must always be paramount in the development and distribution of vaccines. The silence and inaction surrounding this issue must end, and accountability must prevail.