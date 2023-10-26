Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Get involved in local government

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 12:31pm



Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Have you ever wanted to get more involved in local government and make a positive impact on your community? Well, here's your chance!

The County of San Diego is actively seeking dedicated volunteers to join our various boards, commissions, and committees. Your unique skills, perspectives, and passion for our community can make a real difference in shaping the future of San Diego County.

Whether you're passionate about healthcare, education, the environment, or any other aspect of community life, we have opportunities that align with your interests.

If you're ready to step up and be a part of positive change in San Diego County, we encourage you to apply. Your voice matters, and together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for all residents.

Should you have any questions or need assistance with the application process, please don't hesitate to reach out to [email protected].

Below are the current positions that are open in District 5:

- Assessment Appeals Board 2 (AAB)

Requirement: 5 yrs. experience chartered accountant, CPA, UC real estate broker, attorney or certified property appraiser. Term: 3 years

- Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB), San Diego County

Requirement: Community resident. Term: 3 years

- Community Action Partnership Administering Board

Requirement: Residents of the county; public sector representative

Term: Concurrent

- Environmental Health Advisory Board, San Diego County

Requirement: Land use/housing industry representative. Term: 3 years

- Health Services Advisory Board (HSAB)

Requirement: County resident. Term: Concurrent

- HIV Planning Group, County Of San Diego

Requirement: County resident. Term: 4 years

- Human Relations Commission, Leon L. Williams San Diego County

Requirement: Youth Representative (age 16-24), Shall be a resident of the County of San Diego. Term: Concurrent

- I-15 Corridor Design Review Board

Requirement: Represents Twin Oaks Sponsor Group. Term: 2 years

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023