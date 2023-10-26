Get involved in local government
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 12:31pm
Supervisor Jim Desmond
5th District
Have you ever wanted to get more involved in local government and make a positive impact on your community? Well, here's your chance!
The County of San Diego is actively seeking dedicated volunteers to join our various boards, commissions, and committees. Your unique skills, perspectives, and passion for our community can make a real difference in shaping the future of San Diego County.
Whether you're passionate about healthcare, education, the environment, or any other aspect of community life, we have opportunities that align with your interests.
If you're ready to step up and be a part of positive change in San Diego County, we encourage you to apply. Your voice matters, and together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for all residents.
Should you have any questions or need assistance with the application process, please don't hesitate to reach out to [email protected].
Below are the current positions that are open in District 5:
- Assessment Appeals Board 2 (AAB)
Requirement: 5 yrs. experience chartered accountant, CPA, UC real estate broker, attorney or certified property appraiser. Term: 3 years
- Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB), San Diego County
Requirement: Community resident. Term: 3 years
- Community Action Partnership Administering Board
Requirement: Residents of the county; public sector representative
Term: Concurrent
- Environmental Health Advisory Board, San Diego County
Requirement: Land use/housing industry representative. Term: 3 years
- Health Services Advisory Board (HSAB)
Requirement: County resident. Term: Concurrent
- HIV Planning Group, County Of San Diego
Requirement: County resident. Term: 4 years
- Human Relations Commission, Leon L. Williams San Diego County
Requirement: Youth Representative (age 16-24), Shall be a resident of the County of San Diego. Term: Concurrent
- I-15 Corridor Design Review Board
Requirement: Represents Twin Oaks Sponsor Group. Term: 2 years
