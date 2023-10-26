Get involved in local government

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Have you ever wanted to get more involved in local government and make a positive impact on your community? Well, here's your chance!

The County of San Diego is actively seeking dedicated volunteers to join our various boards, commissions, and committees. Your unique skills, perspectives, and passion for our community can make a real difference in shaping the future of San Diego County.

Whether you're passionate about healthcare, education, the environment, or any other aspect of community life, we have opportunities that align with your interests.

If you're ready to step up and be a part of positive change in San Diego County, we encourage you to apply. Your voice matters, and together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant community for all residents.

Should you have any questions or need assistance with the application process, please don't hesitate to reach out to [email protected].

Below are the current positions that are open in District 5:

- Assessment Appeals Board 2 (AAB)

Requirement: 5 yrs. experience chartered accountant, CPA, UC real estate broker, attorney or certified property appraiser. Term: 3 years

- Behavioral Health Advisory Board (BHAB), San Diego County

Requirement: Community resident. Term: 3 years

- Community Action Partnership Administering Board

Requirement: Residents of the county; public sector representative

Term: Concurrent

- Environmental Health Advisory Board, San Diego County

Requirement: Land use/housing industry representative. Term: 3 years

- Health Services Advisory Board (HSAB)

Requirement: County resident. Term: Concurrent

- HIV Planning Group, County Of San Diego

Requirement: County resident. Term: 4 years

- Human Relations Commission, Leon L. Williams San Diego County

Requirement: Youth Representative (age 16-24), Shall be a resident of the County of San Diego. Term: Concurrent

- I-15 Corridor Design Review Board

Requirement: Represents Twin Oaks Sponsor Group. Term: 2 years