Warrior boys fifth in second cross-country league cluster

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In 2013, the North County Conference transitioned from cross-country dual meets to league cluster meets in which all of the league schools participate. This year the Valley League cluster meets were held Friday, Sept. 29, at Guajome Park in Oceanside and Friday, Oct. 13, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, and Fallbrook High School’s boys placed fifth in the second league cluster after placing fourth in the first league cluster meet.

Cross-country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh fi...