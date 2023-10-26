Warriors battling for third in girls cross country standings

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The formula for the Valley League team cross country league championship gives 25% for positions at each of the two league cluster meets and the other 50% for the positions at the league championship meet. The league championship meet Nov. 4 at Guajome Park will likely determine whether Fallbrook’s girls place third or fourth in the final standings.

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh finishers from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals.

The...