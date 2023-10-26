Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Warriors battling for third in girls cross country standings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 3:29pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The formula for the Valley League team cross country league championship gives 25% for positions at each of the two league cluster meets and the other 50% for the positions at the league championship meet. The league championship meet Nov. 4 at Guajome Park will likely determine whether Fallbrook’s girls place third or fourth in the final standings.

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh finishers from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals.

The...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023