Warriors battling for third in girls cross country standings
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 3:29pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The formula for the Valley League team cross country league championship gives 25% for positions at each of the two league cluster meets and the other 50% for the positions at the league championship meet. The league championship meet Nov. 4 at Guajome Park will likely determine whether Fallbrook’s girls place third or fourth in the final standings.
Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school's first five finishers; the sixth and seventh finishers from each team are not scored but can add points to opponents' totals.
The...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)