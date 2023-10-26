Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Warriors break four-game losing streak

 
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 4:07pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team broke a four-game losing streak Oct. 20 with a 42-21 home victory over Mount Carmel.

The result gives the Warriors a 4-5 overall record and a 1-3 Palomar League mark entering tomorrow’s regular season finale at Ramona. Saturday’s CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting will determine if Fallbrook will have subsequent home games this year.

“We played well for the most part, made some adjustments,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook’s previous win was Sept. 7 at home against Santana. The Warr...



