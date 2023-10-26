Warriors break four-game losing streak

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s football team broke a four-game losing streak Oct. 20 with a 42-21 home victory over Mount Carmel.

The result gives the Warriors a 4-5 overall record and a 1-3 Palomar League mark entering tomorrow’s regular season finale at Ramona. Saturday’s CIF playoff selection and seeding meeting will determine if Fallbrook will have subsequent home games this year.

“We played well for the most part, made some adjustments,” said Fallbrook head coach Ross Johnson.

Fallbrook’s previous win was Sept. 7 at home against Santana. The Warr...