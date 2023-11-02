Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bonsall Unified School District hosts Bonsall Forward Initiative awards

 
Last updated 11/1/2023 at 4:35pm

Village News/Ariana Ortiz Photography photo

Joseph Clevenger, superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District, thanks Leticia Gudiel, recent graduate and former student school board trustee, for hosting the event. Village News/Ariana Ortiz Photography photo

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District hosted its second annual Bonsall Forward Initiative awards at Bonsall Elementary School Wednesday, Oct. 25. The school's multipurpose room was transformed into a gala which awarded students from sixth to 12th grades with scholarships.

The brainchild of BUSD's Superintendent Joseph Clevenger, the Bonsall Forward Initiative launched last year at the San Diego County Board of Education's "Supe-Tank." Currently in its third year, the "Supe-Tank" follows the structure of the popular television show "Shark Tank." Instead of pitching products to invento...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

