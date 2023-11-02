BUSD approves purchase of agricultural crop planning software

Last updated 11/1/2023 at 1:59pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Santa Clara County company called Tend has an agricultural crop planning software program, and the Bonsall Unified School District will be utilizing that program for its on-site agricultural activities.

The BUSD board voted 5-0 Wednesday, Oct. 18, to approve the purchase of the Tend program. The school district will pay $399 annually.

“The purpose here is obviously educational,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said. “It’s going to provide hands-on learning.”

An on-campus facility provides agricultural experience for students. The gard...