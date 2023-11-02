Migrant Education Students gear up for FHS Trunk-or-Treat

FALLBROOK – The students from the Migrant Education Program spent a Saturday preparing for the Trunk-or-Treat event at Fallbrook High School Saturday, Oct. 28, making decorations to decorate cars for the upcoming event and learning journalism skills that they will practice at the event.

On Saturday, students worked together to create tissue paper decorations. They made colorful tissue paper flowers and papel picado, which is a kind of perforated Mexican paper art. These decorations will be used to decorate the cars of Maricela Garcia and Blanca Lopez who offered their cars for the event....