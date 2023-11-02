Fallbrook Newcomers hosts annual chili cook off with North County Firefighters as guest judges

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club announces annual fall chili cook off winners with North County Firefighters who served as guest judges. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Newcomers, a community organization dedicated to welcoming and fostering friendship among Fallbrook residents, recently held its annual fall chili cook off and dinner party hosted by Newcomers Events Director Candice Kelly. The popular Newcomers themed dinner parties are a great way to make new friends while enjoying a delicious meal in a relaxing environment.

The annual fall party took place Saturday, Oct. 7, at the home of Sandy and Wade Mayo and included a Chili Cook Off as well as a Pumpkin Decorating Contest. The Chili Cook Off was a success with delicious chil...