Affordable health screenings to come to Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Residents living in and around Fallbrook can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other serious chronic conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening at Zion Lutheran Church, 1405 East Fallbrook St., Monday, Nov. 20.

Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk and kidney and thyroid function and more.

Free parking is available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, b...