Feeding San Diego responds to new report revealing 10M more Americans are experiencing food insecurity 

SAN DIEGO – The number of people living in food insecure households in the United States in 2022 increased to 44 million, including 13 million children, according to a report released yesterday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is an increase of nearly 31% for all individuals and 44% for children from the previous year, the highest rate and number of individuals and children since 2014 and the largest one-year increase in food insecurity since 2008.

“As we’ve worked tirelessly to try to end hunger, this unfortunate increase comes as no surprise,” Bob Kamensky, interim ch...