Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Feeding San Diego responds to new report revealing 10M more Americans are experiencing food insecurity 

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2023 at 2:25pm



SAN DIEGO – The number of people living in food insecure households in the United States in 2022 increased to 44 million, including 13 million children, according to a report released yesterday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is an increase of nearly 31% for all individuals and 44% for children from the previous year, the highest rate and number of individuals and children since 2014 and the largest one-year increase in food insecurity since 2008.

“As we’ve worked tirelessly to try to end hunger, this unfortunate increase comes as no surprise,” Bob Kamensky, interim ch...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023