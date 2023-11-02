Agriculture flourishes in new Crop Report, nears $1.8B

The overall value of citrus, including lemons, increased by 20% compared to last year, despite a 5% decrease in acreage, due to a spike in price and better weather, according to the San Diego's 2022 Crop Report. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shauni Lyles

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego's new Crop Report covering the county's 2022 growing season shows production was higher than last year at $1.78 billion in value, making it the seventh year in the past 10 years in which the region has seen an increase.

The report showed total crop and commodity values increased by about $24 million or 1.4% from last year, which is beginning to show recovery from decreases attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Diego County ranks No. 1 in Nursery & Cut Flower products in California and No. 1 in the number of organic pr...