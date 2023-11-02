Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Agriculture flourishes in new Crop Report, nears $1.8B

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2023 at 4:29pm

The overall value of citrus, including lemons, increased by 20% compared to last year, despite a 5% decrease in acreage, due to a spike in price and better weather, according to the San Diego's 2022 Crop Report. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shauni Lyles

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego's new Crop Report covering the county's 2022 growing season shows production was higher than last year at $1.78 billion in value, making it the seventh year in the past 10 years in which the region has seen an increase.

The report showed total crop and commodity values increased by about $24 million or 1.4% from last year, which is beginning to show recovery from decreases attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Diego County ranks No. 1 in Nursery & Cut Flower products in California and No. 1 in the number of organic pr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023