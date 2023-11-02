Fallbrook Food Pantry Masquerade Gala raises $130k

Village News Staff

The Fallbrook Food Pantry held their annual fundraiser last Saturday night, which was a masquerade gala, and raised over $130,000, according to CEO Shae Gawlak. Gawlak said, “The evening was spectacular! Everyone really got really into the masquerade theme and dressed to the nines!! About 180 people attended.

Food Pantry President Catherine Sousa said, “What a fun, fun time we had!! So many generous people who support the Food Pantry attended and enjoyed the Masquerade theme and Gala atmosphere. As always our generous community made significant donations and additional contributions were made on Sunday by those who were unable to attend. It was a very successful event!

The Food Pantry has experienced a shortage of food lately as the need in the community has increased because of inflation and the cost of food. The Food Pantry presently feeds over 6600 people.

This year the informative video presentation included information on how Food Pantry clients are screened to make sure they are feeding truly needy families.

They are always in need of produce, food, volunteer help and donations. To donate or sign up to volunteer, go to FallbrookFoodPantry.org.