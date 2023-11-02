Fallbrook Women's Connection to present Winter Fashion show

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women’s Connection will present a Winter Fashion show and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. The doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

Regional manager Susan Heppner will serve as master of ceremonies for the fashion show, featuring clothes, handbags, hats, shoes and accessories from the Discovery Shop in Temecula, an upscale thrift store. Five local ladies will model three different outfits.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society whose mission is to save l...