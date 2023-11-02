County releases Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gases

Shauni Lyles

San Diego County Communications Office

San Diego County’s Draft Climate Action Plan, a blueprint for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the unincorporated area and at county facilities, is now available for public review and comment.

Actions outlined in the Draft CAP will ultimately help us reach net zero emissions by 2045. Net zero means removing the same amount of emissions that are produced.

The CAP is designed to improve overall sustainability while meeting the state’s GHG requirements through actions in the following sectors: built environment and transportation,...