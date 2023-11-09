BUSD approves two new Bonsall High School courses

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved Bonsall High School course descriptions for two new courses.

The board’s 5-0 vote Oct. 18 adds Intermediate Computer Science Systems Programming and Intermediate Product Innovation and Design to the courses Bonsall High School students may take. Both will be part of the school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program.

“We continue to expand career and college preparatory courses we offer on campus,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “We are excited to continue expanding opportunities fo...