Ceremonies to honor anniversary of Gettysburg Address

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21 will hold ceremonies for Remembrance Day Saturday, Nov. 18, to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Lincoln giving the Gettysburg Address.

As descendants of soldiers and sailors of the Union Forces during the Civil War, the group observes this event yearly in Gettysburg and elsewhere across the country. The community is invited to join them to celebrate this event and remember the “Boys in Blue.”

Ceremonies will begin at 2 p.m. at the William Pittenger House, at the Fallbrook Historical Society, 1730 S. Hill Avenue, in Fallbrook at the corner of Hill Court and Rocky Crest Road.

Submitted by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. Wm. Pittenger Camp 21.