Home wellness upgrades to consider

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Your home isn’t just where you eat your meals or lay your head down at night. It should be a place that enriches your life, making you happier, healthier and more fulfilled.

Does your home do those things? If not, you can make some careful additions to change that.

That’s right: Your home could improve your overall health and well-being with these five popular home wellness features.

1. Air purifiers: Having a couple of air purifiers in your home can help reduce allergens, promote better sleep and stave off bacteria and viruses. How many you need and where they’re placed will depend on your house’s layout and square footage.

2. Indoor gardens: Plants can bring a sense of calm to a space, and some can improve air quality as well. Having a countertop herb or vegetable garden can also make cooking delicious (and nutritious) meals a little easier.

3. Antibacterial and touchless surfaces: You probably want to avoid picking up and spreading germs around the house. Good news: Many materials come in antibacterial, antimicrobial and touchless versions these days, including countertops, doorknobs and faucets.

4. Calm zones: Life can get hectic at times. Adding a calm zone – a peaceful retreat with room for reading, meditating or listening to music – could help your household deal with stress in a healthy manner. You could include a cozy chair or beanbag chair, blankets, a bookshelf and headphones in the space.

5. Organization systems: Too much clutter can make it harder to find things and add stress to your life. Try installing smart organization systems throughout your home in cabinets, closets or anywhere else you might need them.

