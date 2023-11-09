Leven Lee Duke Shirey, 41, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho passed away on Oct. 23, 2023. He was born June 1, 1982 in Greeley, Colorado, to Rick Lee and Linda Lee (Wion) Shirey of Fallbrook, California.

He is survived by his three children, Kylen Shirey, Hailee Shirey, and Dax Shirey; his former wife of 22 years Brianna Shirey and his sister, Chasi Barrett.

Leven grew up in Fallbrook with his family. He graduated from Fallbrook High School, Class of 2000. He was very active in Fallbrook youth sports through his high school years.

His smile and infectious personality will never be forgotten. He had such a passion and love for so many things, whether it was coaching his kids' sports teams, which brought him such joy, Saturdays watching his beloved Washington Huskies football games, going on family road trips and golfing with friends.

He made friends everywhere he went and was always up for an adventure. He was such a proud father to our wonderful three children.

His laughter and light will be so deeply missed but we have peace knowing he is with our Lord.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2023 at his sister Chasi Barrett's home at 1593 Ponderosa St., Costa Mesa, California.