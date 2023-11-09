Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Supervisors approve land exchange of Citro property between Fallbrook and Bonsall school districts

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 6:56pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In California, the transfer of territory between multiple school districts requires approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after the county Board of Education submits a resolution for the boundary change. The Thursday, Oct. 24, meeting of the county board of supervisors approved a modification of the boundaries of the Bonsall Unified School District, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Fallbrook Union High School District.

The county supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved the territory exchange. The lan...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023