Supervisors approve land exchange of Citro property between Fallbrook and Bonsall school districts
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 6:56pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
In California, the transfer of territory between multiple school districts requires approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after the county Board of Education submits a resolution for the boundary change. The Thursday, Oct. 24, meeting of the county board of supervisors approved a modification of the boundaries of the Bonsall Unified School District, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Fallbrook Union High School District.
The county supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved the territory exchange. The lan...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)