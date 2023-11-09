Supervisors approve land exchange of Citro property between Fallbrook and Bonsall school districts

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In California, the transfer of territory between multiple school districts requires approval from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after the county Board of Education submits a resolution for the boundary change. The Thursday, Oct. 24, meeting of the county board of supervisors approved a modification of the boundaries of the Bonsall Unified School District, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Fallbrook Union High School District.

The county supervisors’ 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved the territory exchange. The lan...