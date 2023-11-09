The Pollinator Project is topic for garden club meeting

The Fallbrook Garden Club's program for November will be on growing plants for pollinators. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Donna Payton, San Diego Master Gardener and the current Co-President of Poway Valley Garden Club, will be the guest speaker at Fallbrook Garden Club's Nov. 28 general meeting.

Payton enjoys growing plants that provide food and habitat for pollinators, such as butterflies, native bees, as well as for birds. She chooses plants which are easy to grow in our climate, colorful, and drought tolerant.

Payton started "The Pollinator Project" in the Poway Valley Garden Club to educate garden club members and the public about the critical need to protect pollinators and other beneficial insects by growing pollinator friendly plants, including host plants for butterfly and moth larva.

As part of her mission to increase use of pollinator plants in gardens everywhere, Payton will bring examples of pollinator friendly plants.

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane. Social time starts at 12:30 p.m., the business meeting at 1 p.m. and the program at 2 p.m. The public is welcome.

For further information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.