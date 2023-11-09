CASA volunteers connect military service to Voices For Children's mission

SAN DIEGO – For Veterans Day, Voices for Children, an organization that recruits and trains caring volunteers, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates to provide guidance and support services for youth in foster care is honoring its CASA volunteers who have served in the armed forces, including José from San Diego County.

From being called to serve at a young age to applying their life skills and dedicating their time to support children in foster care, they are dedicated CASAs who have been making an impact since joining Voices for Children.

José, a San Diego County resident becam...