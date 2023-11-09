Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County asking organizations to host sleeping cabins as emergency shelter

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:03pm

Pallet Shelter cabins which sleep one to two people are emergency housing options for unsheltered San Diegans. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county's Health and Human Services Agency is seeking partner organizations as it looks to purchase and place sleeping cabins. These cabins will expand emergency housing options for unsheltered San Diegans.

The Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities will open grant applications Nov. 1 for private organizations to purchase the cabins directly from a pre-approved vendor.

Development of the $1.5 million sleeping cabin program was approved last year by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors as part of ongoin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023