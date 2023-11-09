County asking organizations to host sleeping cabins as emergency shelter

Pallet Shelter cabins which sleep one to two people are emergency housing options for unsheltered San Diegans. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county's Health and Human Services Agency is seeking partner organizations as it looks to purchase and place sleeping cabins. These cabins will expand emergency housing options for unsheltered San Diegans.

The Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities will open grant applications Nov. 1 for private organizations to purchase the cabins directly from a pre-approved vendor.

Development of the $1.5 million sleeping cabin program was approved last year by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors as part of ongoin...