Fatal DUI numbers remain high in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Thursday, Nov. 1, that her office is receiving an $810,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for the 10th year in a row to prevent and prosecute impaired driving deaths and DUI-drug cases. The grant award comes as San Diego County fatal DUI numbers remain at an all-time high.

In 2022, 33 people were killed in 32 DUI-related crashes. So far in 2023, there have been 25 people killed.

"We have a specialized team of prosecutors and investigators who hold offenders accountable and work to deter impaired