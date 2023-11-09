Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fatal DUI numbers remain high in San Diego County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 5:12pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Thursday, Nov. 1, that her office is receiving an $810,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for the 10th year in a row to prevent and prosecute impaired driving deaths and DUI-drug cases. The grant award comes as San Diego County fatal DUI numbers remain at an all-time high.

In 2022, 33 people were killed in 32 DUI-related crashes. So far in 2023, there have been 25 people killed.

“We have a specialized team of prosecutors and investigators who hold offenders accountable and work to deter impaired...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023