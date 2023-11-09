The power of plant protein

Jennifer Brix, ND

Special to the Village News

Going more plant-based is an exciting endeavor, and there are many reasons that incorporating more plant-based food into your diet is healthy for you and the planet.

Animal-based foods have the highest negative environmental impact out of all food groups. To create 1 lb. of beef requires 7 lbs. of plant protein, produces more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and uses more water, cropland, and fertilizer. It is a more expensive process while being less sustainable and can negatively impact health.

But can following a plant-based diet provide e...