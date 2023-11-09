Time change reminder to check for safety

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Besides setting your clocks back one hour last Sunday morning for Daylight Saving Time, it's time to consider doing five more things to keep your family safe.

1. Check all your home's smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working, and check fire extinguishers to make sure they are not expired.

At most, it takes 10 minutes to check your devices and make sure they are functioning properly or not expired. Families stake their lives on these devices if and when a fire breaks out in the middle of the night.

Typically, peop...