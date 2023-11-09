Vallecitos celebrates Red Ribbon Week

The third grade class' anti-drug poster wins first place in the best poster contest at Vallecitos during Red Ribbon Week.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Red Ribbon Week is held annually in late October to promote drug use prevention and awareness. Vallecitos Elementary School had Red Ribbon Week events all five school days Oct. 23-27.

"I'm really proud that we were able to educate them here to make good life choices because each decision they make can affect their whole life," said Vallecitos Principal Michelle Peace.

Red Ribbon Week was first proclaimed by the United States Congress in 1988, although some Red Ribbon Week campaigns began during the previous three years. Drug use prevention and awareness ca...