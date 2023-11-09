Chamber announces 2023 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announced longtime Fallbrook resident and agricultural expert Charley Wolk as this year’s grand marshal.

Wolk has been a Fallbrook Chamber member for nearly 25 years and is the founder and owner of Bejoca Grove and Landscape Management Company. He has selflessly devoted many years and long hours of his time and talent for the Fallbrook community, the state of California and worldwide.

Wolk has lived in Fallbrook for well over 40 years and has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since the 1990s and served as president in 1993. He h...