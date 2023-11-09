Kubitz honored by North County Philanthropy Council as Volunteer of the Year

Ted Kubitz, volunteer at the Foundation for Senior Care, is seen here with his daughter Susan, holding up his NCPC Volunteer of the Year award.

FALLBROOK – Ted Kubitz, a long-time volunteer at the Foundation for Senior Care, was honored at the North County Philanthropy Council (NCPC) Volunteer Awards Celebration event on Friday, Nov. 3.

The annual celebration, held at the California Center for Arts in Escondido, brings together volunteers, philanthropists, business leaders and nonprofit professionals to recognize exemplary individuals who have had a significant impact on a nonprofit organization.

With experience in complex computer programming and system organization, Kubitz focuses on the systems and operations aspect of the fou...