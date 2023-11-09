Pacific Venture Charter Service receives 2023 Best of Oceanside Award

OCEANSIDE – PacificVenture Charter Service has been selected for the 2023 Best of Oceanside Award in the Sportfishing category by the Oceanside Award Program. The company is owned and operated by Fallbrook resident Capt. Chuck White.

Each year, the Oceanside Award Program identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and their community. These exceptional companies help make the Oceanside area a great place to live, work and play.

